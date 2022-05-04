*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

The Masked Singer's wild and unpredictable season is nearing its grand finale, as Wednesday determined which contestant would be taking the last spot in the final three.

The Queen Cobras, Space Bunny and the Frog Prince all took the stage for the last showdown of Round 3, and each sang their hearts out for the chance at making it all the way to the end of the line.

However, only one could claim the spot -- meaning fans were in for a double elimination! Which also meant finally learning who some of the costumed crooners really are!

After all three of the elaborately crafted characters sang their heart out, it came time for the three to go back-to-back singing alternating verses of Katy Perry's hit "Roar" -- and all three slayed their performances, making the audience vote particularly difficult.

However, two (costume) heads had to roll, so the first singer to get the proverbial axe was the Space Bunny!

Before unmasking, the panel of celebrity detectives -- including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger -- made their final guesses. While Jeong's guess of Owen Wilson was way off, McCarthy was closer when she suggested Sean Kingston. However, Thicke and Scherzinger hit the nail on the head.

As the pair guessed, after unmasking, Space Bunny revealed himself to be none other than singer and reggae musician Shaggy!

"What took y'all so long, Yo? Come on! Ken, I was just on your show!" exclaimed Shaggy, who recently appeared on Jeong's Fox series I Can See Your Voice.

"I've done so many songs with you, but I didn't even know you had that [range]. You have a beautiful voice," Scherzinger declared.

"One thing about being a performer, it's really about, you know, your facial expressions, the look. But with the suit and the head, you really can't show [that]," Shaggy reflected on his time in the costume, adding that the restrictions required him to be more "animated."

After bidding farewell to Shaggy, it was time for the final elimination, which would determine who went home and who moved on to the finale. While it seemed like a close call, it was the Queen Cobras who got bit.

The panel once again made their final guesses, and the guesses were equally varied. Jeong thought the clues all pointed to the trio being Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, while Thicke believed it was the vocal trio SWV.

McCarthy, however, sided with Scherzinger, who went two for two on Wednesday, guessing correctly once again by predicting the Queen Cobras were actually En Vogue!

After the guesses were made, the Cobras' unmasked and proved McCarthy and Scherzinger correct! The Queen Cobras were none other than Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett of En Vogue!

When asked about how it felt performing on the show, Herron shared, "Well, it's very different for us, and we loved coming on here because it took us out of our comfort zone, honestly."

"It was challenge singing in the costumes, but it's also like singing in fantasy land, you know?" she added. "It's such a great show, and it was just a great experience for us."

Now, the show comes down to the final three -- The Firefly, Ringmaster and Frog Prince -- who will be duking it out for the coveted Golden Mask Trophy!

The Masked Singer finale airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Ken Thinks the Queen Cobras are Pop Icons

'The Masked Singer': Baby Mammoth Goes Extinct in Week 8

'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Nicole Thinks She's Guessed Baby Mammoth!

'The Masked Singer': Rudy Giuliani Is Unmasked, Ken Jeong Walks Off

'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Ken Jeong Sure Baby Mammoth Is an Olympian