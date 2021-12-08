TV

'The Masked Singer': Queen of Hearts Makes Ken Jeong Blush in Group B Finals Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

By Zach Seemayer‍
The Masked Singer is turning up the heat -- and Ken Jeong is getting hot under the collar.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's Group B finals, The Queen of Hearts is giving a bonus clue to Jeong and his fellow panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy.

The clue is a red T-shirt with the word "Wrestle" written across the front. Queen of Hearts elaborates with the cryptic hint, "[I'm not afraid to] get in the ring and get a little bit dirty."

"First of all, don't tell my wife," Jeong quips. "Second of all, I was on WWE Raw."

"Is 'dirty' a Christina Aguilera reference?" Thicke suggests. Picking up on that, host Nick Cannon quickly jumps in, asking Jeong, "Did you have a fling with Christina Aguilera?"

"I did not have fling!" Jeong declares loudly.

The Queen of Hearts shoots back with a laugh, "Your face just turned as red as that shirt!"

A bushing Jeong struggles for a moment to gain his composure as he laughs, before firmly declaring, "All right, back to the clues!"

Wednesday's Group B finals will see The Queen of Hearts going one-on-one against Banana Split, a duo act consisting of a vocalist (The Ice Cream) and her talented pianist partner (The Banana).

Both will first perform a solo number, and then return to the stage for a duet performance. Whoever earns the most audience votes will get the chance to move on to the finals and face off against the Group A winner, The Bull. Whoever loses will get unmasked!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!

