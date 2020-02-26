'The Masked Singer' Season 3: ET Is Live Blogging Week 5!
The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, and ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.
Fox's smash hit reality singing show is bringing back the five remaining members of Group B for another playoffs round. This week, The Banana, The Kitty, The Taco, The Mouse and The Frog will battle it out in an effort to wow the audience and stay in the game.
The show's celebrated panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as special guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias -- will do their absolute best to deduce the contestants' clandestine alter egos while fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season three!
The Banana -- NEW CLUES!!5:05 PM:
The Banana:
- Says, "I never knew how cathartic becoming The Banana would be, so making it to the Group B championships is sounding more and more a-peeling."
- There's a sign on the wall that reads "Bananagement Management."
- We see a digital alarm clock. It reads "2:13 pm" and the "Month/Date" is set to "6/8" with an alarm set to "9:15."
- Says, "I don't want to slip up, so when my team called me in for a meeting, I was like, 'Git 'er done!'"
- Says, "I walked in, and these guys are nervous."
- We see someone wearing black cowboy boots.
- On the wall behind The Banana, we see a poster for different TV shows including "Sons Of Bananarchy" and "Banana CHIPS"
- Says, "I said, 'Spit it out. You don't gotta hold my hand!' Finally, they say, 'Look, we have some concerns about your shelf life. So we think you could use a rebrand."
- They show him a computer screen with a snake as a desktop image. And then a powerpoint presentation called "Banana Needs a Rebrand."
- One of the rebranding suggestions is to "Star in your own show on cable." The image shows a mock-up for a series called "Banana Is the New Snack."
- Says, "I've heard enough! I may be high in carbs, I may have a few bruises, but I'm still here after all these years. So tonight, I'm embracing my flaws and rocking out as my authentic self."
- We see a clock on the wall that also reads 2:13 pm.
Gabriel Iglasias Is Lending a Helping Hand5:03 PM:
After forgoing a guest panelists last week, this week the "core four" are getting a helping hand from comedian Gabriel Iglesias.
"He's a world-class comedian who's nickname is Fluffy," Nick says, introducing the acclaimed stand-up, before revealing that he actually shared Gabriel's first TV acting credit in an episode of All That!
Maybe he'll help the panel improve their guessing ratio! (Currently they've gotten one out of four correct.)
The Judges Admit They Aren't Great at Guessing5:00 PM:
The judges have never shied away from the fact that they sometimes throw out some wild suggestions when it comes to guessing the stars' secret identities, but this week's show kicks off with a tribute to their past hilarious failures.
Some of the worst had to be when Ken thought The Elephant was Beto O'Rourke, or Robin's guess that The Robot (who turned out to be Lil Wayne) was Shaun White.
"I'm just not going to trust my own instincts ever again," Robin says in the wonderfully self-aware intro.
(Note: Live Blogging kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT)
Last week, fans had to bid farewell to the fourth star to get the axe this season during the first week of Group B performances when The Elephant got voted off.
After the panelists made their final guesses -- which were as wild and off-the-mark as ever -- The Elephant removed his cyberpunk-inspired helmet and revealed himself to be none other than skateboarding icon Tony Hawk.
Check out the video below for a look at more on the wild unmasking during the previous episode of The Masked Singer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tony Hawk Talks 'Masked Singer' Unveiling and How His Kids Reacted (Exclusive)
'The Masked Singer': Season 3 Spoilers, Clues and Our Best Guesses at Secret Identities
'The Masked Singer': The Elephant Gets Trampled in Week 4 -- See What Sports Icon Was Under the Mask!
Related Gallery