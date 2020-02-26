'The Masked Singer' Season 3: ET Is Live Blogging Week 5!

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, and ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit reality singing show is bringing back the five remaining members of Group B for another playoffs round. This week, The Banana, The Kitty, The Taco, The Mouse and The Frog will battle it out in an effort to wow the audience and stay in the game.

The show's celebrated panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as special guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias -- will do their absolute best to deduce the contestants' clandestine alter egos while fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season three!

(Note: Live Blogging kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT)

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to the fourth star to get the axe this season during the first week of Group B performances when The Elephant got voted off.

After the panelists made their final guesses -- which were as wild and off-the-mark as ever -- The Elephant removed his cyberpunk-inspired helmet and revealed himself to be none other than skateboarding icon Tony Hawk.

Check out the video below for a look at more on the wild unmasking during the previous episode of The Masked Singer.

