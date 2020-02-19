The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday, and ET was following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit surreal singing competition finally introduced viewers to a new slate of six contestants as Group B takes the stage for the first time. This week, The Banana, The Elephant, The Kitty, The Taco, The Mouse and The Frog duked it out in an effort to wow the audience and stay in the game.

The show's celebrated panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- did their absolute best to deduce the contestant's clandestine alter egos while fans at home kept their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singerseason three! Check out the live blog below:

(Note: Live Blogging kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT)

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to the third star to get the axe this season during the Group A championships -- Miss Monster!

After the panelists made their final guesses -- which Robin and Nicole absolutely nailed -- Miss Monster removed her helmet and revealed herself to be none other than the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan!

Check out the video below for a look at more on the wild unmasking during the last episode of The Masked Singer.

