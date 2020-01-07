The Masked Singerhas been a ratings juggernaut for Fox, so it's not surprising that the popularity has spawned a spin-off.

Announced on Tuesday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, the world will soon be graced with The Masked Dancer!

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with Masked Singer panelists Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke at the TCAs Tuesday afternoon, and they dished on what they knew about the upcoming series, from producer Ellen DeGeneres.

"[It's] new to us. We're referring to it as like we just found out that our father has another child," McCarthy joked. "So we're dealing with that."

The series, which will be produced by Ellen DeGeneres, is based on the segment of the same name from DeGeneres' daytime talkshow, which itself was obviously inspired by the smash hit singing competition.

"We're excited because, obviously, The Masked Singer's done so well that it's franchising out, branching out, so I'm excited to watch it," McCarthy added. "And Ellen DeGeneres is the executive producer so you know anything she does is gold."

"I pitched [Fox execs] a show called The Masked Dinner Guest, but they didn't go for it," Thicke chimed in with a laugh.

ET also spoke with fellow panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong who, like their co-stars, had only learned about the spin-off earlier in the day but were enthusiastic about what it means for their show.

"We have no idea what's going on, but we're really excited!" Scherzinger explained.

"I think it's a testament to the popularity of the show and the format," added Jeong, who's actually appeared as a dancer on the Masked Dancer segment on Ellen.

Meanwhile, all the Masked Singer panelists are gearing up for the season three premiere of their series. According to Scherzinger, the reveals throughout the coming season have left them all "speechless."

"You wouldn't even be able to guess, because you'd never expect it," Scherzinger added, in awe.

The Masked Singer season three premieres after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 on FOX.

