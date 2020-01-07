After being a highly speculated guess during season 2, Jamie Foxx is finally coming to The Masked Singer in season 3!

The performer will serve as a guest panelist on the premiere of the singing competition's third season, which debuts on Sunday, Feb. 2 following Super Bowl LIV, it was announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Foxx, who hosts and produces another musical competition show on Fox, Beat Shazam, will join panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to take his best guess at the season's all-new incognito celeb crooners, which will include The Robot, The Frog, The Banana, The Mouse, Miss Monster and The Llama.

The Masked Singer is also shaking up its format for the new season, splitting the 18 fully disguised celebrity singers into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down from six singers to three, taking off masks as they go. Groups B and C will follow suit, before the final nine masked contestants from all three groups come together to continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

'The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Shares Secrets Behind Celeb Reveals (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Shares Secrets Behind Celeb Reveals (Exclusive)

Foxx was a popular guess during season 2, especially for the winning masked performer -- which was, ironically enough, The Fox. The sly singer was ultimately revealed to be Wayne Brady, but Jeong and McCarthy stood steadfast in their guesses about Foxx until the very last moment.

While he has plenty of experience as a singer, Foxx is currently in the midst of awards season for his new film, Just Mercy. The star has received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Walter McMillian, a convict who appeals his murder conviction with the help of young defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan). Foxx recently spoke with ET about the importance of telling the real-life story at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala last week.

"It's an incredible, important story about a man who's helping people be exonerated from being on death row," he said of Stevenson's story. "He started in '86 with my case, which is Walter McMillian, and Bryan Stevenson is played wonderfully by Michael B. Jordan. And since then he's at to about 140 cases of people who are wrongly accused ... [and are] on death row."

Ahead of receiving the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs festival, the actor opened up about how his own experience of his father serving time in prison affected his performance.

"Me having my father, he was put away for 25 dollars' worth of illegal substance for seven years," he shared. "My father taught me how to play tennis, he taught me how to swim, and to have him taken away from me, I could easily sort of tap into what this story was about. People are loving it, I hope everybody gets the chance to see it, because the importance of the movie is what's incredible."

See more in the video below. The Masked Singer season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 2 following the Super Bowl on Fox.

Jamie Foxx Reveals Why 'Just Mercy' Is a Personal Role for Him (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Foxx on How His Father's Time in Prison Helped Him Tap Into 'Just Mercy' Role (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx to Be Honored With Spotlight Award at PSIFF

'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Finale Brings Epic Performances, Emotional Speeches and a New Champion!

Related Gallery