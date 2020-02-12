'The Masked Singer' Season 3: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 3!

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, and ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition is bringing back Group A once again for the group's big play-offs episode. Four costumed contestants will be whittled down to three after The Turtle, The White Tiger, Miss Monster and The Kangaroo battle it out in an effort to wow the audience and stay in the game.

The show's celebrated panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with a special guest panelist who will be revealed during the show -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season three!

(*Note: Live Blogging kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT).

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to the second star to get the axe this season -- The Llama. After the panelists made their final, close-but-still-wrong guesses, The Llama removed his helmet and revealed himself to be none other than comedian and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey!

Check out the video below for a look at more on the wild unmasking during the last episode of The Masked Singer.

