'The Masked Singer' Season 3: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 2!

The Masked Singer is back to its regular schedule this Wednesday after its massive post-Super Bowl debut on Sunday, and ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition is bringing back Group A this week -- made up of the same contestants we saw compete in the premiere -- for a big playoff challenge. The Llama, The White Tiger, The Kangaroo, Miss Monster and The Turtle will battle it out in an effort to wow the audience and stay in the game.

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with a special guest panelist who will be revealed during the show -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer! (Note: Live Blogging kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT).

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to the first eliminated contestant of the season, The Robot. After the panelists made their final, totally wrong guesses, The Robot removed his helmet and revealed himself to be none other than superstar rapper Lil Wayne!

Check out the video below for a look at more of the wild unmasking and star-studded season premiere.

