'The Masked Singer': Season 3 Premiere Ends In Electrifying Elimination -- See Who Got Unmasked!
The Masked Singer is back and bigger than ever in its grand post-Super Bowl debut, and ET will be following along throughout the entire season 3 premiere to break down all the biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.
Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition has grown even more since last season (which came to an exciting end less than two months ago), with a field of 18 contestants rocking a slew of brand new, amazingly ornate and elaborate costumes while performing some beloved hits.
Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Jamie Foxx -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.
The fun kicks off at right after Super Bowl LIV on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 3.
Who's Under the Mask?8:50 PM:
After all the panelists lock in their final guesses, The Robot reveals himself to be Lil Wayne!
The panel was absolutely floored. Even Nick can't keep his cool as he freaks out over Lil Wayne being The Robot.
"I've done five songs with him!" Robin says in awe. "This is the most shocked I've ever been on this show."
When asked why he chose The Robot, Lil Wayne said, "For my kids."
The rapper seemed legitimately excited by the chance to have a fun time, and I'm actually super sad that he's leaving so soon.
And The Contestant Going Home Is...8:47 PM:
For real this time, after returning from commercial, Nick reveals the star going home is The Robot! (What!?)
"I don't want The Robot to leave," Jenny says, sadly. But before the big reveal, the panel has to lock in their final guesses on who is under the metal mask.
Panelists' Finals Guesses:
Nicole: Floyd Mayweather
Jenny: Johnny Knoxville
Jamie: Steve-O
Robin: Shaun White
Ken: Flavor Flav
And The Star Going Home Is...8:42 PM:
Following the final performance of the night, the audience and judges vote for who they liked the most, meaning the performer with the least amount of votes gets sent home, after being revealed.
After all the votes are counted, Nick reveals that the contest with the least amount of votes is...
... going to be revealed after the commercial break! Argh! They always do this and I always fall for it!
The Kangaroo Gives the Panel Chills8:41 PM:
For the final number of the night, The Kangaroo took to the stage for a heartfelt, powerful performance of "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn that was a beautiful way to end the evening.
"One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I've had no other option but to be vulnerable," The Kangaroo shares, as a hint. "But in this costume, I can get my super powers back."
Panelists' Guesses:
Nicole says it could be Kelly Rowland.
Jenny says it could be Jordin Sparks.
Robin thinks there's a chance it could be Iggy Azalea.
The Kangaroo -- NEW CLUES!!8:36 PM:
The Kangaroo:
- Says, "Like most of you watching, I'm a survivor."
- We see a cardboard sign on a pole that reads "Outback" as she wanders through dusty terrain.
- Says, "I recently lost a person who held my family's heart together. Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight fall all the wrong reasons."
- We see two paparazzi pull out cameras and start snapping pics
- Says, "I'm here to do what Kangaroos do best: bounce back."
- We see a small gramophone in a tree, which could be represent a GRAMMY Award.
- Says, "I have to fight for my family, and show them that bullies never win."
- Says, "I am beyond terrified. I've never done anything like this before. But I'm not about to lose the chance to realize a dream I've always had."
- Says, "To all you survivors out there, this one's for you."
The Robot Lights Up the Stage8:30 PM:
Hitting the Masked Singer stage with two Tron-esque monsters and two guitar-shredding scientists for a rocking performance of "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz.
"I've never done nothing like this before, so I'm having the most fun of my career," The Robot said after the set.
Panelists Guesses:
Jenny thinks it could be Johnny Knoxville, while Jamie suggests it could be fellow Jackass star Steve-O.
Nicole says it might be Floyd Mayweather.
The Robot -- FIRST CLUES!!8:28 PM:
The Robot:
- His clue package takes place inside a mad scientist's laboratory.
- There's a periodic table of elements on the wall, and the show's Men in Black running around in lab coats. They point to the elements Pt (the symbol for Platinum).
- Says, "What makes the perfect Masked Singer? One part creativity, and one part drive."
- We see one of the scientists crashing a toy skateboard into a toy fire truck.
- Says, "I relate to robots, because I've always felt the need to put on a tough outer shell. I think that makes me come across as inhuman, and it's stunted my potential."
- Says, "I've had my fare share of fame in certain circles, but I'm here to tip the scales, and show that I can be relatable to everyone."
- Says, "I really do have a heart and love to give."
Miss Monster Gives Us Something to Talk About8:22 PM:
Miss Monster hit the stage for a performance of "Something to Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt, and was joined on stage during the adorable number by The Monster himself (although, we doubt T-Pain was actually under the mask, but it's fun to imagine).
"All I know is, we have a new love story for season 3," Jenny joked after the sweet number.
Panelists Guesses:
Ken thinks it could be Dolly Parton.
Nicole says it could be Dionne Warwick and Jamie agrees.
Jenny thinks it could be Mary J. Blige.
Miss Monster -- FIRST CLUES!!8:14 PM:
Miss Monster:
- Her clue package takes place in a women's room and a high school hallway.
- We see beauty products on a counter, including "Furspray" and some crystals.
- Says, "When you become famous, people want you to look or act a certain way. They forget that you started off as just a shy little monster."
- We see a metal key with a tag that reads "FUN."
- Says, "It didn't take long for me to be misunderstood."
- Says, "I'm here to set the record straight. Just like my favorite creature in Season 1 did, The Monster. He made me feel. He re-wrote his story. It was fire."
- We see a locker with the No. 10 written in red above it, next to a locker labeled '11.' Inside the locker are dozens of photos of The Monster, which she kisses.
- Says she wants to "follow in [The Monster's] furry footsteps."
- Says, "But darlin', I feel nervous. Will you still love me without knowing my name?"
The Llama Brings Wild Energy8:06 PM:
The Llama is clearly a comic at heart, because he's almost definitely not a professional singer. But that doesn't mean he's not entertaining to watch.
Singing Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" she made the audience laugh, and that's worth quite a lot on this show.
"This whole costume just spoke to me. it's my vibe and I wear things like this in real life," The Llama hinted.
Panelists Guesses:
Robin says it could be Joel McHale, and Ken agrees!
Nicole thinks it could be David Spade.
Jenny suggests it could be Howard Stern.
The Llama -- FIRST CLUES!!8:03 PM:
The Llama:
- Starts their clue package at a sound board in a radio station, and we see 23.3 The Wool on a screen.
- Speaking into a radio mic, The Llama says, "Good morning nerd herd, you're listening to The Wool, where we're all cool, no bull."
- Says, "I'm here for one reason only: to have a laugh. And what's funnier than a llama?"
- We see a small jade Buddha sculpture on the desk.
- We see a pair of playing cards, a Jack of Spades and an Ace of Spades, which could be considered a Black Jack (which feels like a real misdirect to get us to guess Jack Black, but we're not falling for it... yet).
- We see a vinyl record with the words "Sounds of Seattle" on the cover.
- Says, "You may call me a Joker, but I'd like to get serious for a minute. The song I'm singing tonight is my favorite track for celebrating love with that special someone. There's nothing quite like getting swept up in its deep, profound lyrics. It's a tune that really gets me in the mood for romance."
- The Llama and another llama puppet re-enact the clay sculpting scene from Ghost.
The Turtle Gets a Kiss From a Rose7:57 PM:
Coming out surrounded by red roses, The Turtle proves that he actually does have some musical chops with his powerful performance of "Kiss From a Rose" by past Masked Singer contestant Seal -- and it's next-level awesome.
Panelists Guesses:
Ken says it's Donny Wahlberg
Jenny says it could be someone from 98 Degrees or Backsteet Boys.
Robin thinks it's Joey McIntyre.
Nicole says it's Zac Efron, because of the surfboard.
The Turtle -- FIRST CLUES!!7:52 PM:
The Turtle:
- His clue package takes place on a high school race track, along with a few of the show's Men in Black wearing rabbit ears.
- Says, "At the starting line of my career, I was surrounded by other hungry newcomers. It felt like everyone around me was fighting tooth and nail for the dream. And I watched as too many of those stars burned too brightly, too quickly, and then fizzled out."
- Waxes a short surfboard while explaining, "I'm The Turtle, because I've always taken it step by step."
- Says, "Now I feel like I'm ready to break out of my shell."
- Grills up some hamburgers on a barbeque.
- Says, "After years of preparation, I would love to make a big splash. So I don't want anyone to cross that finish line before me."
The White Tiger Is Cold As Ice7:50 PM:
The White Tiger chose "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice -- which means he's almost definitely not a professional singer.
That being said, he's certainly charismatic and can command the stage, even if his voice isn't exactly mind-blowing.
Panelists Guesses:
Ken thinks it could be John Cena.
Jamie says that, since "Ice Ice Baby" is the "theme song for all my white homies," he thinks it's Rob Gronkowski.
Nicole suggests it could be Aquaman.
The White Tiger -- THE FIRST CLUES!!7:46 PM:
The White Tiger:
- Is super tall.
- His clue package takes place in what appears to be a high school.
- Says, "Ready to meet your next champion?"
- Says, "My whole life, I've sought out perfect. So choosing a mask with unlimited power like the White Tiger was a no-brainer."
- Strikes intimidating poses.
- Says, "I've had a GIANT career, full of accomplishments. But when I imagine being on stage signing, I'm a big ol' scaredycat."
- Shows off a golden clam shell trophy, next to a plaque that says, "Ultimate Champion for Clam Shell Shucking. 51 Clams."
- Says, "It's been a while since I did something that scared me. So I'm here to conquer yet another challenge."
- We see a board that says 'Masked Singer Tryouts 5/3."
- Says, "What's my motivation? My fans! I don't want to let them down," while taking a selfie with one of the show's Men in Black.
- We see a poster with George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin with the quote "Four score and Seven Years Ago..."
- Says, "I'm ready to get in that ring and smash the competition! Let's party."
MVP Panel7:45 PM:
Finally, Jamie Foxx is on the panel. Now they can stop guessing he's one of the costumed characters.
"It's ruining my life, Nick!" Fox joked about people thinking he's a contestant each year. "Everbody is like, 'Yo homie, I know that's you!' Even my mom."
Season 3 Here We Come!7:43 PM:
The Super Bowl is done and The Masked Singer is starting! What a jam-packed night of TV entertainment!
We also so a glimpse at a few new costumes during the CGI-filled opening segment, including a techno-elephant and what appears to be a T-Rex?
This season is going to be amazing.
