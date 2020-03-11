'The Masked Singer' Season 3: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 7!

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, and ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit reality singing series has a whole new slew of singers this week, and fans will get to see Group C in action for the first time. The T-Rex, The Rhino, The Astronaut, The Bear, The Swan -- and whatever The Night Angel is -- will music-battle it out to try to stay in the game.

Meanwhile, the show's celebrated panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- will do their absolute best to deduce the contestants' clandestine alter egos while fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer!

(Note: Live Blogging kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT).

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to the sixth star to get the axe this season during the final week of Group B performances when The Taco got kicked off, coming up just shy of making it to the Super Nine.

After the panelists made their final guesses -- all of which were way off -- The Taco removed his bulbous tomato mask and revealed himself to be none other than Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron.

Check out the video below for more on the wild unmasking during the last episode of The Masked Singer.

Eliminated 'Masked Singer' Contestant Tom Bergeron on Why He Picked the Taco Mask (Exclusive)



