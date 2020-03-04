'The Masked Singer' Season 3: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6!

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, and ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit reality singing series is bringing back the four remaining singers from Group B for the group's championship round. This week, The Banana, The Kitty, The Taco and The Frog will battle it out and try to stay in the game. The final three will move on to the "Super Nine," and one singer will be going home.

All the while, the show's beloved panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as special guest panelist (and former Masked Singer champion) T-Pain -- will do their absolute best to deduce the contestants' clandestine alter egos while fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer!

(Note: Live Blogging kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT)

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to the fifth star to get the axe this season during the second week of Group B performances when The Mouse got voted off.

After the panelists made their final guesses -- and surprised everyone by a correct and (nearly) unanimous consensus -- The Mouse removed her delicate and ornate mask and revealed herself to be the iconic songstress Dionne Warwick!

Check out the video below for more on this wild season of The Masked Singer.

