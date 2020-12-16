'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 4 Finale!

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night for the grand season 4 finale! ET is following along throughout the exciting episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances, and the crowning of the new Golden Mask champion!

The final three contestants -- The Crocodile, The Mushroom and The Sun -- are hitting the stage in a battle for the grand prize. Only one can take home the Golden Mask, and all three will finally be revealed by the end of the night.

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as a special guest panelist -- will be trying their best to guess the singers' secret identities. Fans will also see which of them gets crowned the winner of the show's first ever Golden Ear trophy, which will be awarded to the panelist who nailed the greatest number of "First Impression" guesses.

Before the finale, fans can watch the one-hour Masked Singer recap, looking back at the wild and wonderful moments that went down throughout the season. The "Road to the Finals" special kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the season 4 finale, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT, right here!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

For more on this exciting season of The Masked Singer, check out the video below!

