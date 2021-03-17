The Masked Singer is back for the second week of musical performances, wild costumes and frustratingly enticing clues. ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments.

Group B takes the stage tonight, meaning fans will get a chance to see performances, and clue packages, from The Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, The Chameleon, The Phoenix and The Piglet!

Meanwhile, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest host Niecy Nash -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Last week marked the season 5 debut, and the jam-packed episode ended with one of the most shocking and baffling unmaskings in the show's history when The Snail was voted off, and revealed to be none other than world-famous Muppet actor Kermit the Frog!

"You know what, it was a pretty cool feeling," Kermit told ET's Nischelle Turner after being unmasked. "You know, I've been in movies, I've been on TV, I've done a lot in my career but I've never tried to sing from inside a snail. This was a once-in-a-lifetime chance, so I leapt at it."

Check out the video below for more on the wild season 5 premiere!

