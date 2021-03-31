'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 4!

The Masked Singer will soon be back for the fourth week of season 5 -- and it's bringing fans even more fun musical performances, wild costumes and frustratingly enticing clues! ET is following along throughout the entire hour-long episode on Wednesday to break down all the biggest moments.

Group B is returning to the stage tonight, meaning fans are getting the chance to see performances, and clue packages, from Grandpa Monster, The Black Swan, The Piglet and The Chameleon -- as well as another mysterious new wildcard character who is yet to be revealed!

Meanwhile, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

In the meantime, if you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Episode 2: Phoenix Unmasked as a Former Olympian and Reality TV Star! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': Season 5 Clues, Spoilers and Predictions

'The Masked Singer' Week 3: Best Moments and Biggest Clues!

'The Masked Singer': The Raccoon Gets Chased Off in Week 3!

‘The Masked Singer’s Jenny McCarthy Dishes on Season 5

Related Gallery