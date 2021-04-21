The Masked Singer is returning on Wednesday for the long-awaited Super 8 showdown! ET is following along throughout the entire jam-packed two-hour episode on Wednesday to break down the night's biggest moments and most enticing clues!

Tonight, fans will see show-stopping performances from The Piglet, Robopine, The Seashell, The Yeti, The Russian Doll(s), The Crab, The Chameleon and The Black Swan -- and fans will also be saying goodbye to not one, but two contestants at the end of the spectacular.

Before the double unmasking, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Rita Wilson -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

In the meantime, if you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

Mark McGrath on Why He Chose to Honor His Late Father on ‘The Masked Singer’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Masked Singer': The Orca Gets Beached Despite Emotional Performance

'The Masked Singer' Week 6: Big Clues, Tearful Performances and a Wild

Nick Cannon Makes Explosive 'Masked Singer' Return as Host

'The Masked Singer': The Bulldog Gets Bit in Truly Surprising Twist!

Related Gallery