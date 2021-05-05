The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday for the long-awaited Spicy Six showdown! ET is following along throughout the entire episode to break down the night's biggest moments and most revealing clues!

Tonight, fans will see some show-stopping performances from The Piglet, Robopine, The Yeti, The Russian Doll(s), The Chameleon and The Black Swan -- before saying goodbye to yet another talented singer.

Before the double unmasking, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Chrissy Metz -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

In the meantime, if you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks Emotional Reunion With Tia and ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': Season 5 Clues, Spoilers and Predictions

Bobby Brown Says Being on ‘The Masked Singer’ Was ‘Therapeutic’

'The Masked Singer': Week 7's Biggest Moments and Double Elimination!

'The Masked Singer' Reveals Rare Look at The Seashell's Rehearsal

Related Gallery