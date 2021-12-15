'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 6 Finale!

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday for the season 6 grand finale! ET will be following along throughout the night to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and the final unmaskings!

The show's stalwart panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will all have one last chance to guess the secret identities of the stars under the elaborate costumes before they have to take them off!

This season's finale is a head-to-head showdown, with The Bull and The Queen of Hearts facing off against one another and delivering two epic performances each to try and win over the crowd and take home the Golden Mask Trophy!

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT with an hour-long "Road to the Finals" one-hour recap special. Then, the grand finale -- which is what we'll be covering live -- begins right after, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!

