After first wowing the panel with her debut performance during last week's episode of The Masked Singer, The Night Angel returns this Wednesday for the Group C playoffs, and ups the ante.

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's new Masked Singer, The Night Angel has clearly amazed the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Wednesday's guest panelist, Joel McHale -- with a Lady Gaga tune.

"I love the songs that you have chosen, I think they represent you so well with who you are," Nicole Scherzinger says in awe after The Night Angel's powerful performance. "Even though we don't know who you are."

While this tantalizing clip doesn't reveal which of Gaga's hit singles The Night Angel belts out, Scherzinger is clearly impressed with her mastery of the difficult tune.

"I was with Gaga when she had to perform it on TV and she had to do it a few times," Scherzinger shares. "It's such a difficult song to sing, and you just made that look so effortless and easy."

The Night Angel will be hitting the stage for a second time tonight, along with returning Group C contestants The T-Rex, The Swan, The Astronaut and The Rhino. All five will be singing their hearts out for a chance to move on to the Group C championships next week, and then hopefully the so-called "Super Nine."

Last week, in one of the most shocking episodes in the show's three seasons, The Bear was the first contestant from Group C to get unmasked. After a slew of wild guesses from the panel, The Bear revealed herself to be none other than former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

