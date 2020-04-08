*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday, and brought back four of the show's Top 8 to fight for a chance to keep their masks on.

The Kangaroo faced off against The Night Angel, while The Astronaut went up against The Turtle, with the lowest vote-earners from each pairing then going toe-to-toe in a Smackdown Round.

Ultimately, The Kangaroo wound up squaring off against The Astronaut, but ultimately the Masked Singer journey finally came to an end for the talented marsupial.

After the celebrity panel made their final guesses as to her identity, The Kangaroo took off her furry mask and revealed herself to be actress and TV personality Jordyn Woods!

Woods spoke to ET on Wednesday, and she opened up about her time on the show and how it felt to finally unmask.

"It was bittersweet," Woods, 22, reflected. "I'm naturally very competitive, so part of me felt, like, 'I need to make it to the end!' But the fact that I've never sung in front of anyone, or never performed, I had to be proud of how far I made it."

The Kangaroo costume -- which included boxing elements, including a robe and glittery boxing gloves -- threw a lot of viewers off when it came to deducing her identity, but Woods had a good reason for going for something unexpected.

"Kangaroos and I obviously don't have much history," she said with a laugh. "A big element for me was the mystery… I wanted a kind of a general-neutral costume, so there was that mystery, so when I did sing people would be even more shocked."

"And Kangaroos are strong, and they are fighters, and I like to think of myself as someone who's strong," she added. "Not necessarily a fighter, but definitely someone that's strong."

While she still made it further than 10 of her other fellow contestants, Woods admitted that she hoped to give fans a chance to see even more of her range.

"I wish I could have kept going. I feel like there's a lot more to show," she shared. "A lot of my songs were ballads, so I would have liked to do some upbeat songs, or show a little bit more of my choreography."

With the field of competition whittled down now to just the final seven, The Masked Singer returns next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the video below to hear more from the celebrity who was unmasked at the conclusion of last week's big episode -- The White Tiger, who turned out to be former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski!

