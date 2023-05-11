The ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Trailer is Here! 

The trailer for the next installment in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding saga is here!

On Thursday, the trailer was released, which shows the Portokalos family in all their glory as they travel to a family reunion in Greece to honor Toula (Vardalos) father's final wish: for the entire family to visit his childhood village and reconnect with their roots.

John Corbett returns as Toula's incredibly non-Greek husband, Ian. There's no shortage of drama as Toula and Ian's daughter, Paris (Elena Kampouris), is on a plane with young Aristotle (Elias Kacavas), who she ghosted but also just so happens to be going to Greece.

Also returning is Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula, Louis Mandylor as Toula's brother Nick, and Joey Fatone as Cousin Angelo.

In June 2022, the film's star, Nia Vardalos, took to Instagram to announce they were filming the new movie after photos of the cast began circulating online.

"I have an announcement," Vardalos began in the video shared to her feed. "We are in Greece, filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything. I'm in a little room, getting ready to go down and film."

Vardalos then gave fans a look at the film's location in Athens, Greece, before revealing that she's not only starring in the film, but she's also directing My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

"I'll show you a part of it. We're filming in the beautiful Plaka of Athens," the 60-year-old actress shared. "Oh, I want to teach you your first Greek word, which is e-ski̱nothéti̱s, and what that means is director. And guess who the director is? Me!"

Vardalos thanked her producers in the caption as well as fans for their support as they waited to film the third chapter in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding series.

"Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece! 🇬🇷 🎥 #Mybigfatgreekwedding3," she captioned the clip.

Vardalos, who also serves as a screenwriter on the project, shared in September that she completed the script for the upcoming comedy. Vardalos posted a photo with co-stars Lainie Kazan, Louis Mandylor and Gia Carides, and shared that the film is dedicated to the late Michael Constantine, the actor who portrayed her father, Gus.

"Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make," Vardalos wrote, adding that the four of them "gathered to honor the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace."

"He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon," she continued, explaining that the various COVID-19 variants "have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful."

Jokingly writing to stop calling her mom to ask her to be in the third film or sharing their plot ideas, she confirmed, "the script is finished. ✏️ (And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!)."

"We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us. ❤️," she concluded.

In March, Vardalos revealed to ET that she's in the process of editing My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which is slated to debut in theaters in September. "I loved directing," she said of helming this film. "It was very, very fun because everyone is like a family."

Although this was her first time behind the camera for the franchise after writing all three films, she said there was no issue with taking the lead on set. "I kind of thought they'd be like, 'No.' Because it's like directing your cousins," she admitted. "But they were wonderful."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding hit theaters in 2002 and followed the life of Toula (Vardalos) -- a 30-year-old Greek woman living in Chicago who marries a non-Greek man, Ian (John Corbett) -- amid her family’s objections. The comedy was a hit, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 2003.

In 2016, the sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, was released, which saw Toula and Ian navigate their marriage and life with a rebellious teenage daughter who clashes with Greek traditions. The franchise also saw the short-lived CBS series, My Big Fat Greek Life, which starred Vardalos, Constantine, Kazan and more of the first film's cast.

