Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and was an instant hit, consistently selling out and recently becoming nearly impossible to get your hands on one. We've been waiting for the second generation of the cult-favorite multi-styler, which was announced in March, and today the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete has launched.

The Dyson Airwrap is arguably one of beauty's most coveted multitasking hair tools and may soon be out of stock if you don’t act fast. Improvements that come with the newly designed 2.0 version include the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine.

The new version of the Dyson Airwrap is also available at both Sephora and Ulta Beauty. It currently retails for $600, which is only $50 more than the original Airwrap.

Dyson designed the six attachments to style hair even more efficiently than the before. Now, the Airwrap barrels rotate both clockwise and anti-clockwise, so you don't have to switch attachments in the middle of your routine to achieve a more natural-looking hairstyle. It also has cool tips on each attachment to lessen any heat damage. If you already have an Airwrap, the attachments are designed to be compatible across the two models.

Another standout improvement is the new Dyson Airwrap is customizable based on your hair texture and type. If you have curly, textured hair, there is a new wide-tooth comb attachment specifically designed with tight curls and coils in mind. This attachment adds shape, volume and length as it dries.

If you want to experience a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get this upgraded Airwrap. We suggest you hurry though as supply won't last too long. For more affordable options, check out our picks for Dyson Airwrap dupes.

