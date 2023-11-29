Sales & Deals

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Is Still On Sale for Cyber Week — Here's Where to Shop Today

Ninja Creami
Ninja
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:44 AM PST, November 29, 2023

The Ninja Creami is back in stock and on sale right now. Here's where to grab the viral countertop appliance.

While the temperatures outside may be dropping, it's never too cold for ice cream. It's hard to beat a scoop of homemade ice cream when curling up on the couch to watch your favorite shows this fall. One of the great things about making ice cream at home is how easy it actually is. Enter one of the latest products to go viral on TikTok: the Ninja Creami

Released in September 2022, the deluxe model has been everywhere on TikTok and its viral popularity has resulted in the Ninja Creami selling out multiple times. The compact countertop appliance from Ninja is a fun way to turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat from the comfort of your home. Right now, three Ninja Creami models are in stock and still on sale at Amazon and Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals event.

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Seven one-touch programs allow for the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time to completely shave through your frozen pint. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream​, and Mix-in.

$229 $200

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Turn almost anything into ice cream and frozen drinks with the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami Deluxe.

$250 $230

Shop Now

You can technically make ice cream without a fancy machine, but a quality at-home ice cream maker simplifies the process. The Ninja Creami allows you to make ice cream, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and gelato in matter of minutes. You just have to freeze your ingredients beforehand.

Unlike the standard model, the Ninja Creami Deluxe can make frozen yogurt, creamiccinos, frozen drinks, slushies and Italian ice. The deluxe has a unique ability to mix only half of your cup at once, leaving the other half untouched. This lets you mix two flavors of ice cream or just make half-portions. Foodies will love the Ninja Creami since it is one of the easiest ways to make frozen treats without sacrificing quality.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

