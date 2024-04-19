The Office spinoff series is in very early stages, but according to multiple reports, the first new employees have been cast.

Star Wars star Domhnall Gleeson and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore -- best known for her role on season 2 of The White Lotus -- have been linked to the project. Other details about the possible plot are being kept under wraps, however, the series is once again being developed by Greg Daniels.

The original U.S. version of The Office -- itself inspired by the British comedy created by and starring Ricky Gervais -- ran for nine seasons, from 2005-2013. Over the course of its run, it was nominated for 42 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning five, including Outstanding Comedy Series for season 2.

The series has enjoyed continued popularity on streaming, with Nielsen annually reporting it as one of the most streamed TV shows. In fact, the show broke a streaming record in 2020, tallying 57.1 billion minutes of viewership. (The record was later broken in 2023, with viewers clocking 57.7 billion minutes of Suits.)

Here's everything we know about the possible follow-up series:

PLOT

Details about the storyline, setting and more are being kept top secret for now, though Daniels has spoken about some possible ideas in the past. Deadline reported that the new series "could likely be set in a new office with new characters but live within the same world as the Steve Carell-led mockumentary series which follows employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company."

However, it's also possible that the follow-up could leave the world of paper entirely, and instead focus on workers at a different type of office.

CAST

Star Wars star Domhnall Gleeson and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore -- best known for her role on season 2 of The White Lotus -- were the first members of the new cast to be announced, in April 2024.

Of course, it's always possible that some of the original cast might make cameos, leaving room for appearances from Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker, Melora Hardin, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez, Craig Robinson, Angela Kinsey, Creed Bratton and more.

PREMIERE DATE

As the spinoff is still in early development stages, no announcements have been made on when production might begin or a possible premiere date.

The Office is currently streaming on Peacock.

