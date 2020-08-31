Ryan Murphy’s movie adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit musical The Prom is done filming and ready for a Christmas debut on Netflix. To celebrate the finished production, which was completed during the coronavirus pandemic, the director shared the first official look at the all-star cast, including Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

“Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's THE PROM,” Murphy posted to Instagram. “A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner…”

The photo includes Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma and Ariana DeBose as Alyssa, two students at an Indiana high school where a lesbian senior is banned from taking her girlfriend to the prom. The two rising stars are joined by a group of fading Broadway stars, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver and Kidman as Angie Dickinson, who learn about the issue and try to help. Rounding out the cast is Keegan-Michael Key as Tom Hawkins, Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, parents and staff of the high school.

ET has learned that production on The Prom finished in Los Angeles in July with vast COVID regulations in effect. The news comes after Murphy revealed that the film only had a few more days of production left when the pandemic initially forced film and TV productions to shut down in March.

Prior to the shutdown, Kidman and Washington both opened up to ET about working on the movie musical.

“I am watching Meryl Streep and James Corden do work -- like, I am just going, ‘Whaaaat,’” Kidman gushed on the red carpet of the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. After being told that Key said she was “killing it” on set, Kidman demurred. “No, no, I barely feel like I am holding on as I watch everyone else.”

Meanwhile, at the 2020 Golden Globes, Washington revealed what it’s been like to “finally” get to work with Murphy. “I play a complex character,” she said. “There’s a little bit of a dark side to her, so I’m into it.”

