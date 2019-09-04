Ryan Murphy’s is making good on his new partnership with Netflix.

After building his TV career at FX with hits like American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Nip/Tuck and Pose, Murphy is wasting no time getting to work at the streaming platform, where he struck a historic deal reportedly worth $300 million. In an interview with Time magazine, Murphy revealed a laundry list of new projects he’s developing, from biographical dramas to musical adaptations.

Hollywood, which will star Patti LuPone, who recently appeared on this season of Pose, and Holland Taylor, longtime actress and girlfriend to Sarah Paulson, will “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.” According to Time, the series will debut May, 2020. Additionally, Murphy is working on an 10-episode TV adaptation of A Chorus Line, “a piece about Marlene Dietrich in Vegas” with Jessica Lange, and a miniseries about the late designer, Halston, with Ewan McGregor in the title role. This would mark McGregor’s second streaming series following his reprisal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a currently untitled Disney+ original series.

While Paulson is no stranger to working with Murphy, currently in production on Ratched, a new origin series about One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s Nurse Ratched, Hollywood marks Taylor’s first foray into his world. When ET previously asked if she would ever want to join her partner onscreen in one of Murphy’s creations, she said that it wasn’t not up to her. “It’s probably not a dream of Ryan Murphy’s to have us do something together,” she said while praising American Horror Story, which helped propel Paulson’s success on TV. “It is one of the great things you could ever be in.”

Murphy’s upcoming projects aren’t just limited to scripted TV. He’s also working on a couple of documentaries, including A Secret Love about a closeted lesbian couple in the ‘80s, a docuseries about “the most stylish people in the world” and a “big, flashy 10-part series” about Andy Warhol.

The upcoming slate joins an impressive list of previously announced projects, including The Politician, a scripted high school drama starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow premiering Sept. 27, and Ratched, which currently does not have a premiere date.

On the film side, he’s adapting The Prom, a hit LGBTQ-themed Broadway musical that will star Meryl Streep, Nichole Kidman, James Corden and Ariana Grande, as well as bringing his Tony Award winning revival of The Boys in the Band to the screen. The latter, directed by Joe Mantello and starring Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto, is currently filming.

Recently speaking to ET about taking Boys in the Band from stage to screen, Parsons said, “The chance to do this -- this material that we know so well and we worked on so long -- to get to do it in a different way. To do it in a more intimate way... the core story will all stay the same but it will be a different beast by the time we’re done with it.”

“[But] that's one of the most exciting aspects of it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Murphy still has several shows in production at FX, including the ninth season of American Horror Story dubbed 1984, premiering on Sept. 18, as well as an upcoming third season of American Crime Story starring Beanie Feldstein and Paulson in a story about Monica Lewinsky and another season of Pose.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Murphy Announces Cynthia Nixon & Sharon Stone as Stars of New Series 'Ratched'

Ryan Murphy Says 'American Horror Story' Witches Will Be Back After 'Apocalypse' (Exclusive)

Ryan Murphy Explains How 'Pose' Season 2 Is Shaped by Hope (Exclusive)