The Real Housewives of Orange County taglines are here... and they might just spark a little drama with The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley.

Famously put "on pause" after season 12 of RHONY, Dorinda's long said she'd use that phrase whenever she got to come back with a tagline... but Tamra Judge beats her to it! The longtime RHOC star is back, alongside longtime 'Wives Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, in the updated intro, which features fresh graphics and a remixed version of the show's classic theme song. New Housewife Jenn Pedranti joins the mix, too.

"Shannon, Heather, myself, you know, we're all girls that have been on the show -- I know Heather has come and gone and come back, but I feel like it's people that I really, really know," Tamra told ET ahead of the season. "I feel like that core [group] really made it feel like it was a return to form, and then we sprinkle in Taylor [Armstrong], Jenn, which makes it that much better!"

Read on for a 'Wife-by-'Wife breakdown of the cast's new catchphrases, then scroll down to watch the all-new credits sequence.

Shannon Beador

Bravo

"In Orange County, I call the shots... and it's always tequila."

Heather Dubrow

Bravo

"I live my life in HD: sharp, bright and more focused than ever."

Emily Simpson

Bravo

"If you want to waste my time, at least hand me a taco!"





Gina Kirschenheiter

Bravo

"The difference between my past and present? Well, that's just apples and oranges."



Jenn Pedranti

Bravo

"My core may be strong, but my resilience is stronger."

Tamra Judge

Bravo

"I might've been on pause, but now? I'm ready to play!"

Watch the intro here:

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The taglines debut in episode two, airing next Wednesday, June 14.



RELATED CONTENT:

Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong on Their 'RHOC' Returns and Season 17's Fiery Feuds (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Taylor Armstrong Promises Tamra Judge Was 'on Fire' for 'RHOC' Return

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites With Ex-Husband David Years Later

Taylor Armstrong Shares Her Orange-Holding Status Ahead of 'RHOC'