It's not all rainbows and butterflies when you're cohabitating.

On Tuesday's episode of The Resident, titled "Saints and Sinners," Nic (Emily VanCamp) gets roped into a surgical rotation with Cain (Morris Chestnut) that leaves her questioning the way he operates, while Conrad (Matt Czuchry) makes a shocking discovery about Chastain Memorial Hospital. But before they get into the life-or-death stakes of the medicine, Conrad and Nic have far more pressing matters: getting real about the mundane habits that drive each other crazy.

"You do this thing when you eat...," Conrad begins to say in ET's exclusive sneak peek, taking a sip from his coffee as if to prolong the reveal that's sure to rile Nic up.

As expected, Nic responds with an expression of bewilderment mixed with annoyance: "What?" she asks. Conrad clarifies by making louder than usual chewing noises as he mimes eating and making some less than ideal noises. Nic, to say the least, is more than embarrassed and surprised that that would annoy her beau.

"That annoys you?!" Nic asks.

"You have no idea," Conrad replies with a laugh.

"I just like food!" she argues and when he gives her a knowing look, Nic concedes... just a little. "No, you're right, I can totally enjoy my food silently."

But before Nic can tell Conrad about the one thing he does that drives her crazy, their attention turns to a massive car chase near the hospital. Uh-oh. "We have a problem," Conrad says, eyes trained on the newscast.

Back in January 2018, Czuchry and VanCamp spoke with ET about their experience going through unofficial boot camp to familiarize themselves with the complicated medical jargon on The Resident.

"It is the worst!" VanCamp said. "Oh my gosh, sometimes we look at each other like, 'What have we gotten ourselves into?' But I have to say with Manish [Dayal] and Matt, we often have those scenes together and we end up finding a rhythm. Luckily, everyone comes prepared and does their part, but there's only so much you can do until you get there and have to be hanging the IVs and sticking the needles. It just never ends."

Czuchry added that he shadowed a doctor for a significant amount of time, interviewed several nurses and docs, read half a dozen medical books and watched a handful of documentaries before jumping into production. "I really enjoyed that process of learning everything that I possibly could in that limited amount of time, so it's really been enjoyable to me," he shared.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

