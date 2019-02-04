Is something wrong with Nic's sister?

On Monday's episode of The Resident, titled "Virtually Impossible," Nic's (Emily VanCamp) sister, Jessie (Julianna Guill), drops by Chastain Park Memorial Hospital to pay a visit. But she's acting a little out of the ordinary -- enough to pique Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) interest.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, a happier-than-usual Jessie -- who has battled drug problems and agreed to rehab in season one -- surprises Nic by showing off her brand new outfit for her job interview for a paralegal position, only it begins to dawn on her that she's already late. Normally, this amount of excitement over a job interview wouldn't be a red flag, but Conrad knows better.

"She's very... happy," Conrad tells Nic after Jessie runs off.

"What's that supposed to mean?" Nic asks, defensive over her beau's leading observation.

"Opioids can cause euphoria. Is Jessie being tested?" a concerned Conrad asks Nic.

"Unbelievable," Nic says, offended by his suggestion. "First I'm codependent. Now I'm not doing enough. Conrad, Jessie's fine. We're actually in a really good place."

Conrad takes a beat before agreeing to let the matter go -- for now. "OK," he says, not believing Nic for a second. Is he right to be concerned? Has Jessie relapsed? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

