Dr. Lane Hunter is back... in an orange jumpsuit.

On Monday's episode of The Resident, titled "Heart in a Box," Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) pays a visit to the incarcerated oncologist (Melina Kanakaredes), who was arrested after being found guilty of misdiagnosing patients in order to treat them with expensive chemotherapy. As you can imagine, things get tense between the former lovers and colleagues fast.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Lane is no longer rocking a crisp white doctor's coat, but the standard jailhouse uniform. When she realizes who has come to visit her behind bars, she lets a smirk peek through.

"Hi Randolph," she says, staring straight into his eyes. But Dr. Bell isn't here to play her games. See, she's deposed Dr. Bell, putting him in a very awkward position professionally and personally at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

"You betrayed me to save your own skin," Lane snarls. "I was the top oncologist in all of Georgia, the head of the department at Chastain, self-made, respected everywhere and rich. I had everything and you did this. You did this to me."

"The phone call to the FBI was one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do in my life. You put me in an impossible position. We were an incredible team, the two of us at the top of our fields... Together, we... It was you, not me who ruined it," Dr. Bell fires back, causing Lane to laugh at that last remark.

But even through all that, it appears Dr. Bell still has a soft spot for his ex: "I have not been able to stop thinking about you." So what does this mean? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

