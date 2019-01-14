Dr. Lane Hunter (Melina Kanakeredes) is getting out of prison, and it's sparking outrage.

On Monday's return of The Resident, titled "After the Fall," Nic (Emily VanCamp) discovers that the controversial oncologist, who was found guilty of misdiagnosing patients in order to treat them with expensive chemotherapy, has somehow posted her $5 million bail, leaving many of her victims and their families fuming.

"Lane Hunter, she's out on bail," a fellow doc breaks the news to Nic in ET's exclusive sneak peek.

"What?" a stunned Nic responds as she watches a local news report.

When someone brings up the fact that she could afford the expensive bail, Nic points out her "accounts were frozen." So who was responsible for bailing her out? It was none other than Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), a fact they'll soon find out.

Nic and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) powwow privately about Lane's unexpected release from jail.

"I can't believe this," Nic exclaims, prompting Conrad to try and calm her down: "We have to let the legal system do its job." What will happen next now that Lane is back in the picture? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

The Resident returns Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

