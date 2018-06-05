The Secret of Tinker Bell's Creation Revealed on 'Peter Pan' 65th Anniversary (Exclusive)

It has been 65 years since Peter Pan first flew in to theaters in 1953, and to mark the occasion, the movie is being re-released as part of Walt Disney's prestigious Signature Collection. In this exclusive sneak peek at the all new bonus features, Kathryn Beaumont, the voice and live action reference for Wendy Darling, and Paul Collins (John Darling) reunite to reminiscence about Neverland -- and she shares with him the "interesting" story of how she helped with the creation of Tinker Bell.

"The studio wasn't sure quite how they wanted to portray the pixie," Beaumont recalls. "They did bring two or three ladies in to do a Tinker Bell in live action, so that they could get an idea. But they used me too!"

Beaumont, who was 12 years old at the time and previously voiced Alice in Alice in Wonderland, says she portrayed a "childlike version" of Tink. "Then they had others more mature to see how that might work," she adds. "And that's how they eventually got their character for Tinker Bell."

In addition to classic bonus materials like the sing-along version and a number of deleted scenes and songs, the anniversary edition of Peter Pan, now available digitally and on Blu-ray, boasts four brand new featurettes, including the extended conversation between Beaumont and Collins.

Here is the official breakdown of the bonus features:

"The Signature Collection edition offers over two hours of classic bonus features plus never-before-seen extras, including the latest installment of 'Stories from Walt’s Office,' which explores Walt’s love of flying and the company planes; a nostalgic reunion between Kathryn Beaumont (the voice of Wendy) and Paul Collins (the voice of John); and new 'Oke' renditions of the classic song 'You Can Fly' and deleted song 'Never Smile at a Crocodile' accompanied by on-screen lyrics and the film’s unforgettable animated characters."

