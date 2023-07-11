Amazon Prime Day is here, and we're scouting all of our favorite products to see if we can find extra special deals.

The often-sold-out, Stanley H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is back in stock on Amazon right now during Prime Day and they are available in vibrant summer colors. A quality water bottle is hard to come by, so there's a reason Stanley Tumblers have been all over TikTok recently. People swear by these cups in 2023 for their ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.

Ready to get you through the hottest summer days, a Stanley Tumbler can help keep you hydrated and on-trend all at once. There are currently 18 different colors of the viral 40-ounce Stanley cup in stock at Amazon, but if you want to snag one, you need to act fast. This Stanley tumbler restock is already starting to sell out.

The Stanley Tumbler's latest colors include Tigerlily orange, Pool blue, and two recently dropped shades of green that are perfect for spring — Citron and Jade. Beyond the mood-boosting colors, the stainless steel tumbler is made with double-wall vacuum insulation that even works to keep drinks hot for seven hours. Its large handle makes it an ultra-portable day-to-day companion to take to the office, the gym, or just running errands.

These tumblers aren’t easy to come by, and they have amassed a waitlist of more than 150,000. Whether you’re looking to add to your Stanley collection or stepping up your hydration game this season, this latest Stanley Tumbler restock is worth shopping.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Starts Now! Shop the Best Deals Only Available Today

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Walmart Plus Week Combats Amazon Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals

These Little Luxuries Are Deeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Day

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale for Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners