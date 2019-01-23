Send it!

Bravo’s Summer House is back for another season of sun-soaked drama in the Hamptons, complete with a Vanderpump Rules crossover, some sexy (and not-so-sexy hookups), a little light nudity (thanks, Carl Radke) and a bevy of new faces. Yes, OG cast members Stephen McGee, Lauren Wirkus and Ashley McAtee, as well as season two addition Amit Neuman, are no longer part of the house share crew. In their place, viewers will find new additions Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, who work in millennial media, and entrepreneur Jordan Verroi. The three newbies join returning stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera and the aforementioned Carl.

“I thought I was the crazy one,” Hannah admits in her first confessional. “But these people are animals.”

Check out the full trailer here:

This season, fans will get to see Kyle pop the question to Amanda (spoiler: she said yes! But also, they might break up, according to the teaser?!), Lindsay’s ex (and season one cast member) Everett Weston resurface and a parade of Vanderpump Rules stars stopping by for a little fun, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney Schwartz and Tom Schwartz.

Summer House’s new season premieres Monday, March 4, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

