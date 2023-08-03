'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Renewed For Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for season 3, Prime Video announced on Thursday. The fan-favorite show is currently airing the final episodes of season 2 after doubling its season 1 viewership last month.

"We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," Vernon Sanders, Amazon and MGM Studios head of television, said in a statement. "This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers."

Based on a trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a search for romance between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) during their family trips to the idyllic Cousins Beach.

Sean Kaufman stars as Steven, Belly's brother, and Jackie Chung plays the children's mother, Laurel. Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah Fisher, the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah.

Season 1 followed Belly on her annual summer trip to the fictional Cousins Beach with her mom and Steven. While there, they stay with Susannah and her sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, who Belly is romantically torn between. In season 2, viewers have seen Belly struggle to choose between the feuding Conrad and Jeremiah following the return of Susannah's cancer. All the while, an unexpected visitor threatens the future of the beloved Cousins beach house.

Ahead of season 2's premiere, ET joined Tung and the rest of the cast on set. "I love these people." Tung told ET at the time. "It's really wonderful to be doing what we love together in this magical summer world."

Tung's co-star Briney added that "it's all been really fun," saying "there's been a lot of really cool things to film. I really appreciate the way that this story, the direction it's taking this season, and the way it's staying true to the books, [but also] the way that it's diverted a little bit. In some way, it explores characters that weren't explored in the book, so it's pretty fun reading the scripts in general. It's been a highlight."

Per Amazon, season 3 was officially greenlit prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but production will not begin until labor negotiations are resolved.



The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18.

This interview was done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast's Prom Superlatives! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Biggest Changes From the Books to Show

See 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Star-Studded Soundtrack

Go On Set of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 With Lola Tung

Related Gallery