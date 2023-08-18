The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for season 3, Prime Video announced. The fan-favorite show is currently airing the final episodes of season 2 after doubling its season 1 viewership last month.

"We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," Vernon Sanders, Amazon and MGM Studios head of television, said in a statement. "This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers."

Based on a trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a search for romance between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) during their family trips to the idyllic Cousins Beach.

Sean Kaufman stars as Steven, Belly's brother, and Jackie Chung plays the children's mother, Laurel. Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah Fisher, the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah.

Season 1 followed Belly on her annual summer trip to the fictional Cousins Beach with her mom and Steven. While there, they stay with Susannah and her sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, who Belly is romantically torn between. In season 2, viewers saw Belly struggle to choose between the feuding Conrad and Jeremiah following the return of Susannah's cancer. By the end of season 2, Belly chose a relationship with Jeremiah over Conrad, a decision that Tung told ET she supports.

“I think she's found someone who she loves and who will fight for her and her relationship,” Tung said of her character. "I think in that moment, it's absolutely the right thing for her."

Blanchard also told ET she feels good about Belly's choice. "I think she's young," the actress said. "It's the time to explore, and she's got to go where her heart takes or it could end up being someone entirely different at the end."

Chung, Belly's on-screen mom, also agreed. "I do see why she would choose him at this point. That Jeremiah is very supportive and dependable."

Per Amazon, season 3 was officially greenlit prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but production will not begin until labor negotiations are resolved.



Seasons 1 and 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty are now streaming on Prime Video.

This interview was done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast's Prom Superlatives! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Biggest Changes From the Books to Show

See 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Star-Studded Soundtrack

Go On Set of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 With Lola Tung

Related Gallery