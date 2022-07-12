As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.

Right now at Amazon Prime Day, you can get 33% off the top-rated T3 Airebrush Duo (aka the internet's favorite Dyson Airwrap dupe). No code is needed for this discount.

T3 Airebrush Duo Violet Grey T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $190 $128 Buy Now

This cult-favorite blow dry brush features two separate brush attachments — one which delivers on more voluminous locks, and another that aims to create a sleek and glossy hairstyle. The T3 Airebrush Duo also boasts a powerful IonFlow technology, which helps to produce more precise heat for "polished, frizz-free results," according to the retailer.

Amazon Prime Day also has beauty deals up to 60% off. Shop the celeb-favorite Peter Thomas Roth 24K eye patches, Sunday Riley, Perricone MD, Clinique and over 100 other brands. Stock up on your favorite skin and hair care products while they're on sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olaplex Shampoo and Hair Treatments Are On Sale at Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day Deals on NuFace Devices to Lift and Tone Your Skin

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop Deals on Beauty, Fashion, Home, Fitness, Tech and More

The New Dyson Airwrap Is In Stock: Here's Where to Buy the Upgraded Multi-Styler

15 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals on Anti-Aging Skincare You Can Shop Now

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes: 10 Affordable Alternatives for the All-In-One Styler

The Best Beauty Products at Amazon for Summer 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know and Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The 38 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Today

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Bags, Wallets, Sunglasses & More for Summer 2022

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day Right Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop These Epic Beauty Deals on Elemis, NuFace, Foreo and More

8 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for The Multi-Styler

This Vitamin C Serum With Over 60,000 Glowing Reviews Is 33% Off