As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.

Right now at Violet Grey, you can take 20% off the top-rated T3 Airebrush Duo (aka the internet's favorite Dyson Airwrap dupe) until Monday, May 30. No code is needed for this discount that automatically applies at checkout.

T3 Airebrush Duo Violet Grey T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $180 $144 Buy Now

This cult-favorite blow dry brush features two separate brush attachments — one which delivers on more voluminous locks, and another that aims to create a sleek and glossy hairstyle. The T3 Airebrush Duo also boasts a powerful IonFlow technology, which helps to produce more precise heat for "polished, frizz-free results," according to the retailer.

Violet Grey's spring sale also has 20% off deals on celeb-favorite Augustinus Bader skincare, Dr. Barbara Sturm, La Mer, and over 100 other brands. Prepare your skin and hair for the summer season before its too late.

