It's time for The Talk's annual Halloween special! This year, the hosts channeled some of music's biggest icons for an "All-Star" themed bash with special guest Paula Abdul.

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood each dressed up in some of the most recognizable celebrity styles of all time. The hosts not only looked the part, they played it too, performing as their musical alter egos during the show's annual Halloween special.

Gbajabiamila dressed as Bruno Mars during his 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards performance with Silk Sonic, Kloots went as Lady Gaga in her iconic 2019 Met Gala look, complete with an umbrella-wielding entourage, O'Connell channeled Harry Styles and his purple feather boa at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Morales went as classic Ariana Grande with her signature ponytail and knee-high boots at the 2018 Billboard Women in Music event, and Underwood showed up as Lizzo in her wedding dress fit for her "Truth Hurts" performance at the 2019 BET Awards.

Just like the famous celebs they dressed up as, the hosts hit the orange carpet for a bit of posing and a special interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, where The Talk co-hosts shared the inspiration behind their epic Halloween costumes, before gathering for "The Talk-tacular All-Star Halloween Bash."

When asked if Morales plans to keep her Ariana Grande costume to wear home for Halloween, the newest addition to the talk show said she knows her husband would love to meet the pop star.

"All I know is that my husband would love to see Ariana in person," Morales told Frazier. "Thank you, next."

While the look is definitely all about the ponytail, Morales shared that the real star of her costume is her nails.

"The ponytail is what it is all about, and the nails, which by the way, this was like sharpie magic and press on nails within the last two minutes," she revealed.

As for Kloots' iconic Lady Gaga look, the dancer-turned-TV personality said she locked into the singer's passion and stoic red carpet persona.

"Her voice is sort of raspy and deep, and she doesn't really smile, and she's just all very passionate about what she's doing," she explained. "It's, like, very drab."

With O'Connell busy on a watermelon sugar high, Frazier turned to Gbajabiamil who was oozing all things 24 karat magic on the show's orange carpet.

"I know, I'm like, a whole foot-and-an-inch taller than him," he said of impersonating Bruno Mars.

For Underwood, who had her Lizzo flute in hand and was ready to perform, this new panel of co-hosts is the diverse mix she wants America, and the world, to see.

"I love the fact that we're really showing not just America, but the world what it looks like to have diverse conversations with men and women, and we got Natalie Morales as the moderator," Underwood explained. "I think that that was the piece of the puzzle that we needed."

Later, the hosts morphed into some of sports' most legendary athletes for the second half of the show's epic Halloween party. Tune in Friday to find out which athletes they impersonate.

In the meantime, check out the photos below to see the hosts dressed as some of music's biggest stars!

The Talk's Halloween bash airs Friday, Oct. 29 2:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

'The Talk' Announces Akbar Gbajabiamila as New Co-Host



