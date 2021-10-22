It's time for The Talk's annual Halloween special! And this year, the hosts channeled some of music and sports' biggest icons for an "All-Star" themed bash with special guest, Paula Abdul.

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood each dressed in the stars' most infamous red carpet looks for the occasion.

Gbajabiamila dressed as Bruno Mars during his 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards performance with Silk Sonic, Kloots went as Lady Gaga in her iconic 2019 Met Gala look, complete with an umbrella-wielding entourage, O'Connell channeled Harry Styles and his purple feather boa at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Morales went as classic Ariana Grande with her signature ponytail and knee-high boots at the 2018 Billboard Women in Music event and Underwood showed up as Lizzo, in her wedding dress fit for her "Truth Hurts" performance at the 2019 BET Awards.

Just like the famous celebs they dressed up as, the hosts hit the orange carpet for a bit of posing and a special interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, before gathering for "The Talk-tacular All-Star Halloween Bash."

Later, the hosts morphed into some of sports' most legendary athletes for the second half of the show's epic Halloween party.

Check out the photos below to see the hosts dressed as some of music's biggest stars, and tune in next week to find out which athletes they impersonate:

The Talk's Halloween bash airs Friday, Oct. 29 2:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

