Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale for $30 Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill

Summer isn't even officially here yet, and it's already sweltering. Temperatures are rising and we don't just want to stay cool, we need to stay cool. We don't always get to lounge by the pool to get a break from the heat, and for those times, TikTok has found just the solution. 

The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on the social media platform, with reviewers praising the personal air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. Right now, the Arctic Air is Amazon's #1 best-selling portable air conditioner, and shoppers can get it on sale for just $30.

Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Evaporative Ultra Portable Personal Air Cooler with 4-Speed Air Vent.png
Amazon
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler

Hydro Chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly. 

$40 $30

One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC unit "amazing" for its price of $40 — and now the product is even further discounted.

@hailz.freem

If your room gets bloody a$$ hot, this video is for you ✨ #arcticair#portableac#walmart#yay

♬ original sound - Hailey

Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable AC worked. It's super simple to set up and use — just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours. 

"That's cold air! This thing f**king works -- this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool -- awesome product!" 

@ashhventure

♬ original sound - Tik Toker

The portable air conditioning unit has a compact design perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel next. 

Check out similar best-selling portable air conditioners — perfect for bigger or smaller spaces — below. 

2 Polar Air Cooler Personal Portable Air Conditioner
2 Personal Portable Air Conditioner Evaporative Cooler.png
Amazon
2 Polar Air Cooler Personal Portable Air Conditioner

Central air conditioning doesn't always reach the hottest spots in the house. For that situation, opt for a mini air cooler with a USB port. Get two at a steep discount. 

$43 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $70)
Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan
Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan Conditioner Cooling
Walmart
Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan

If you need more cooling power for a medium room, go a little bigger with this portable air cooler to lower the temperature. It acts as a humidifier and has a 6-liter water tank to turn warm air into cool air just as well as a window unit.

 

$200$93 AT WALMART
Zarcdo 3-in-1 Personal Air Cooler
Portable Air Conditioner, Zarcdo 3in1 Personal Air Cooler, 2000mAh Rechargeable Mini Desktop Mobile Cooling Fan Small Evaporative Cooler Adjustable 3 Speeds for Home, Office, Room, Camping - Green.png
Amazon
Zarcdo 3-in-1 Personal Air Cooler

This portable AC unit can run up to 4 hours on a full charge. That means you can expect this evaporative cooler to keep your desk breezy from breakfast to lunch, no hose required.

$40 AT AMAZON
YouGottaIt Portable Air Conditioner Fan
YouGottaIt Portable Air Conditioner.png
Amazon
YouGottaIt Portable Air Conditioner Fan

Avoid a window kit with this mini air conditioner. It includes a timing function, allowing users to switch between 2- and 4-hour timers as indoor air cooling is needed.

$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
US Stock Personal Cooling System Necklace
US Stock Personal Cooling System Necklace
Walmart
US Stock Personal Cooling System Necklace

If you've been looking for the elusive neck air conditioner, Walmart has it in stock! It doesn't have a BTU rating, but no matter what the room size, you can keep your cool anywhere this summer with the US Stock Personal Cooling System Necklace. 

$26 AT WALMART
Willstar Mini Portable Air Conditioner
Willstar Mini Portable Air Conditioner Humidifier Purifier 7 Colors Light Personal Air Cooler for Home Office Room.png
Walmart
Willstar Mini Portable Air Conditioner

Keep things simple with this option, featuring a whisper-quiet fan and soothing night light. 

$34 AT WALMART
Beenate Portable Air Conditioner Cool Mist Fan
Personal Air Conditioners, Beenate Portable Air Conditioner Cool Mist Fan.png
Walmart
Beenate Portable Air Conditioner Cool Mist Fan

If you need a smaller cooling capacity, this one has not one fan speed, but three speed modes to keep your space cool. 

$45 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $50)
AUZKIN 3 Speeds Personal Air Conditioner
Portable Air Conditioner, AUZKIN 3 Speeds Personal Air Conditioner
Amazon
AUZKIN 3 Speeds Personal Air Conditioner

No need for a central air conditioner with this portable unit. It has an interior that is equipped with multi-layer filters, which means the air cooler doubles as an air purifier.

$43 AT AMAZON
Bouncats Portable Air Conditioner Fan
Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Quiet Evaporative Air Cooler.png
Amazon
Bouncats Portable Air Conditioner Fan

The Bouncats mini portable air conditioning unit has dual fans, to use as a personal air conditioner and desktop fan.

$49 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT: 

These $28 Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The 40 Best Deals We've Found

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

Draper James Is Having a Huge Sale: Shop Reese Witherspoon's Looks

Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

Jelly Shoes That Are Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides

10 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now