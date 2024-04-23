Spring is heating up, but one could argue that any weather is ice cream weather. It's hard to beat a scoop of homemade ice cream, especially when you are trying to cool down on the couch with your favorite TV show. Making ice cream at home is actually easier than one might think, especially with the help of the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami.

Released in September 2022, the compact countertop appliance from Ninja is a fun way to turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat from the comfort of your home, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and more. Right now, the Ninja Creami is a whopping 28% off at Amazon just in time to grab the perfect Mother's Day gift.

You can technically make ice cream without a fancy machine, but a quality at-home ice cream maker simplifies the process. The Ninja Creami allows you to make ice cream, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and gelato in matter of minutes. You just have to freeze your ingredients beforehand.

Unlike the standard model, the Ninja Creami Deluxe can make frozen yogurt, creamiccinos, frozen drinks, slushies and Italian ice. The deluxe has a unique ability to mix only half of your cup at once, leaving the other half untouched. This lets you mix two flavors of ice cream or just make half-portions. Foodies or just ice cream fanatics will love the Ninja Creami since it is one of the easiest ways to make frozen treats without sacrificing quality.

