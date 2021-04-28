Even when Chris Pratt isn't guarding the galaxy, he's fighting deadly aliens in the not-so-distant future, as evidenced by the first-look teaser trailer for The Tomorrow War.

In the year 2051, Earth is losing a battle with aliens who very much didn't come in peace. Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a high school teacher who is recruited by time travelers to transport into the future and fight for the fate of this planet.

The Tomorrow War cast also includes J.K. Simmons as Dan's estranged father and Yvonne Strahovski as a brilliant scientist, plus Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers.

Watch the tease below:

The action flick hails from The LEGO Movie's Chris McKay from a script by Zach Dean. Originally set to hit theaters last year, The Tomorrow War will stream on Prime Video on July 2.

Amazon Studios

