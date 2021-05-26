Even when Chris Pratt isn't guarding the galaxy, he's fighting deadly aliens to save humankind from extinction, as seen in the official trailer for The Tomorrow War.

Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a high school teacher and vet who is drafted into a war that hasn't happened yet. See, in the year 2051, Earth is losing a battle with aliens who very much didn't come in peace, but humans found a way to open a portal in the past in order to beef up their troops.

"We are fighting a war 30 years in the future. Our enemy is not human. We need you to fight," a future lieutenant (played by Jasmine Mathews) warns. "In 11 months time, all human beings in the future will be wiped from the face of the Earth. Unless you help us."

Upon the orders of Yvonne Strahovski's commander, Dan and more everyday people-turned-future fighters (including Sam Richardson) time travel into a battlefield of exploding cities, sunken battleships and arctic tundra. Plus, aliens, of course.

The cast also includes J.K. Simmons as Dan's estranged father, Slade, and Betty Gilpin as Dan's wife and the mother of his daughter. "I was trying to save my daughter," he says. "If I got to save the world to save her, then I'm going to do it."

Watch the trailer below:

The action flick hails from The LEGO Movie's Chris McKay from a script by Zach Dean. Originally set to hit theaters last year, The Tomorrow War will stream on Prime Video on July 2.

