The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Admits to Having Workplace Affair: His Future in the Group Revealed
Ned Fulmer, one of the co-creators and executive producers of the popular YouTube group dubbed The Try Guys, is no longer part of the group after he admitted to having a consensual affair in the workplace.
Fulmer took to Instagram on Tuesday and addressed growing speculation about his involvement with the group following his absence in recent vlogs posted by the group to their YouTube channel that boasts 7.83 million subscribers. He was also noticeably absent from the group's recent podcast episodes or on their verified Instagram account, which has 1.5 million followers.
"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," Fulmer wrote in a statement released on his Instagram account. "I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention."
The group had also released a statement saying Fulmer "is no longer working with The Try Guys" follow a "thorough internal review." The group said they couldn't "see a path forward together" and thanked fans for their support "as we navigate this change."
Shortly after those statements were shared, Fulmer's wife, Ariel, also took to Instagram to address the situation.
"Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot," she wrote. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."
The Try Guys -- now a trio comprised of Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld -- rose to fame with their willingness to try just about anything, from labor pain simulators and Alaskan dog sledding to eating the entire buffet menu at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas or mowing down the entire Taco Bel menu for funsies. They've also challenged pro poker champions and pro bowling champs to a duel.
On the back of their YouTube success, the group would go on to launch the New York Times-bestselling book The Hidden Power of F**king Up and the Food Network TV series, No-Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys.
