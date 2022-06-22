Emma Chamberlain is back on film!

The mega-popular YouTuber had previously announced an indefinite hiatus from the social media platform, but returned Wednesday with a surprise video.

In the vlog, titled, "what’s good in new york," Chamberlain is in New York City interviewing people at Washington Square Park. With a sign that she made from supplies at a local CVS that reads, "Please let me ask you just ONE question for my cute little YouTube video," the vlogger asked parkgoers about their favorite spots in the city.

Chamberlain, who has been a Vogue-favorite at the past two Met Galas, took her interview skills away from the celebrity world and onto the street. She began by asking people about their favorite places to eat lunch and then quickly put their answers to the test by getting a burrito from the suggested Mexican food spot.The video continues in the same fashion: discovering her interviewee’s favorite cafes, places to hang out in New York City, the go-to spot for a chocolate chip cookie, and she even went to one person’s least favorite spot -- which was Times Square, of course.

Before Wednesday's upload, the 21-year-old social media personality, who rose to fame on YouTube in 2018, last posted on the video-sharing platform in December.

In February, Chamberlain addressed the questions and concerns about her YouTube hiatus on her podcast, Anything Goes in an episode titled, "the truth about youtube."

While there wasn't one decision that prompted Chamberlain to take a break from the site, the main reason she cited was the constant "pressure" to post, which she said was taking a toll on her mental health.

"The pressure to be a weekly YouTuber, 365 days a year, is unrealistic, yet it’s the standard," Chamberlain said in the Feb. 24 episode. "It is the standard that YouTubers hold themselves to, but yet it is an impossible thing to keep up mentally."

Feeling obligated to upload weekly, Chamberlain also said she felt some of the content she was putting out was rushed and not up to the standard she holds herself to.

"I don’t ever want to put something out into the world that I’m not proud of," she added.

Chamberlain's December break from YouTube isn't her first time stepping away from the platform. In August, she announced a break from YouTube, but it lasted a matter of days, as she was back to posting on the app just two days after her initial announcement.

