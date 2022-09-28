Still together, amid the scandal. Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel, were photographed spending time together amid his workplace cheating scandal.

Fulmer -- one of the co-creators and former executive producers of the popular YouTube group dubbed The Try Guys -- and his wife were both spotted wearing their wedding rings as they left their Los Angeles area home and got into their car on Wednesday.

The pair smiled at photographers who were outside, although they exchanged no displays of affection while maintaining a united public front.

Fulmer has been embroiled in controversy after he came forward with a statement admitted to cheating and having a "consensual workplace relationship." It was subsequently announced that he would no longer be a part of The Try Guys.

Fulmer took to Instagram on Tuesday and addressed growing speculation about his involvement with the group following his absence in recent vlogs posted by the group on their YouTube channel which boasts 7.83 million subscribers. He was also noticeably absent from the group's recent podcast episodes or on their verified Instagram account, which has 1.5 million followers.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," Fulmer wrote in a statement released on his Instagram account. "I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention."

The couple shares two sons -- Wesley, 4, and Finley, 1.

The group had also released a statement saying Fulmer "is no longer working with The Try Guys" following a "thorough internal review." The group said they couldn't "see a path forward together" and thanked fans for their support "as we navigate this change."

Shortly after those statements were shared, Fulmer's wife, Ariel, also took to Instagram to address the situation.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot," she wrote. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

