The Ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide: 20th Anniversary Funko Pops and More Magical Gifts for Potterphiles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
harry potter hermione ron
Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter fans can never have enough Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired holiday gifts to give this season. 

We've found a ton of Harry Potter gifts to get excited about that span across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware, pets, accessories and sweet treats for adults, teens and kids. Some of our standout picks include Harry Potter LEGO sets, Le Creuset Dutch Oven inspired by Harry's lightening bolt scarFunko Pop! toys and so many more. 

Yesterday marked the 20th year anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To celebrate the magical day, Funko Pop! has a new line of Harry Potter figurines dedicated to the anniversary. There are even a few streaming events taking place so Harry Potter fans can binge all the movies with ease. Plus, all eight Harry Potter films are now available to stream on both HBO Max and Peacock.

Shop ET's favorite Harry Potter holiday gifts below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Funko Pop!
Funko Pop! Harry Potter 20th Anniversary - Harry with The Stone
Amazon
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Funko Pop!
Celebrate Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary with this new collection of Funko Pops. Other figures include Ron in Devil's Snare, Hermione with Wand, and Dumbledore with Hogwarts. 
$12
Hogwarts Handmade Wall Clock
Hogwarts Handmade Wall Clock
Amazon
Hogwarts Handmade Wall Clock
This wall clock may not keep track of all your family members like Molly Weasley’s, but it is sure to add some magic to any room.
$25
Harry Potter Paperback Box Set
Harry Potter Paperback Box Set
Amazon
Harry Potter Paperback Box Set
Books 1-7 in a stunning paperback boxed set that doubles as home decor.
$46
Golden Snitch Light
Golden Snitch Light
Amazon
Golden Snitch Light
Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or on your nightstand. 
$30
DIFF Eyewear Harry Potter Blue Light Glasses
DIFF Eyewear Harry Potter Blue Light Glasses
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Harry Potter Blue Light Glasses
Never be without these Harry Potter blue light glasses by DIFF Eyewear during screen time. 
$98
Harry Potter Woven Marauder's Map Tapestry Throw Blanket
Harry Potter Woven Marauder's Map Tapestry Throw Blanket
Amazon
Harry Potter Woven Marauder's Map Tapestry Throw Blanket
Any Potterhead will love to cozy up in this Marauder's Map throw blanket, available on Amazon. 
$28$23
Fancy Space Themed Friendship Bracelet
Fancy Space Themed Friendship Bracelet
Amazon
Fancy Space Themed Friendship Bracelet
A Harry Potter-themed charm bracelet. Get one for you and your friend!
$18$15
Funko Pop! Harry Potter
Funko Pop! Harry Potter
Amazon
Funko Pop! Harry Potter
The spirit of the Wizarding World is alive and well thanks to this Harry Potter collectible that honors 'the boy who lived.'
$12
Harry Potter Adult Apron
Harry Potter Adult Apron
Williams Sonoma
Harry Potter Adult Apron
Get holiday cooking in this Hogwarts house apron from Williams Sonoma. Choose from Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin. Monogram the apron for an extra $12. 
$40
Harry Potter Luxe Advent Calendar & Candy Fill
Harry Potter Luxe Advent Calendar & Candy Fill
Williams Sonoma
Harry Potter Luxe Advent Calendar & Candy Fill
The 24 drawers are filled with individually wrapped confections like fizzy Lemon Sherbets, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, sour balls and gummies.
$111
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
Pottery Barn
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
This golden snitch clock doubles as home decor and a collectible. Available at Pottery Barn Teen. 
$49
Jay Print Co. Vintage Marauder Varsity Sweatshirt
Jay Print Co. Vintage Marauder Varsity Sweatshirt
Jay Print Co.
Jay Print Co. Vintage Marauder Varsity Sweatshirt
We love this sporty, on-trend Marauder's Map sweatshirt, designed by Jay Print Co. Choose from Moony, Prongs, Padfoot or Wormtail. Score it on Etsy. 
$34$27
Harry Potter Wizarding World Slytherin Pet Hoodie
Harry Potter Wizarding World Slytherin Pet Hoodie
Petsmart
Harry Potter Wizarding World Slytherin Pet Hoodie
How adorable is this Slytherin pet hoodie robe for the furry friend? Get it at PetSmart. 
$20
Harry Potter Wizarding World HP Glasses Rope Tug Dog Toy
Harry Potter Wizarding World HP Glasses Rope Tug Dog Toy
PetSmart
Harry Potter Wizarding World HP Glasses Rope Tug Dog Toy
A squeaker tug toy inspired by Harry's glasses. 
$10
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Kids or adults can build Hagrid's hut with this Harry Potter LEGO set, available at Walmart.
$73
Harry Potter Sorting Hat
Harry Potter Sorting Hat
Walmart
Harry Potter Sorting Hat
Let the sorting hat tell you where your true wizarding loyalty lies.
$13
Noble Collections Harry Potter Chocolate Frog
Noble Collections Harry Potter Chocolate Frog
Walmart
Noble Collections Harry Potter Chocolate Frog
Indulge in this chocolate frog treat that feels like it's straight from the Hogwarts Express trolley.
$15
Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand
Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand
Walmart
Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand
Add a touch of magic to your next Harry Potter binge with this mystery wand that's perfect for kiddos.
$30
Harry Potter Owl Hedwig Accessory
Harry Potter Owl Hedwig Accessory
Walmart
Harry Potter Owl Hedwig Accessory
Keep your friends close and keep Hedwig (everyone's favorite owl) closer with this cute, plush accessory.
$13
Harry Potter Signature Round Dutch Oven
Harry Potter Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Harry Potter Signature Round Dutch Oven
Cook or bake with this Harry Potter-inspired Le Creuset Dutch Oven -- featuring a lightning-bolt knob that pays homage to Harry’s iconic scar.
$400
Hogwarts Houses Potholder
Hogwarts Houses Potholder
Le Creuset
Hogwarts Houses Potholder
Whether you're a member of the Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor or Hufflepuff house, you can feel represented with this colorful Hogwarts Houses Potholder.
$50

