Abby Huntsman is back on The View, this time with her newborn babies, Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey!

On Tuesday, the mom of three brought along the twins as she returned for the talk show's season 23 premiere following some time off for maternity leave. After introducing them to fellow co-hosts Whoppi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, Huntsman revealed Ruby faced a scary complication shortly after birth.

"I'm a new person since the last person I sat here. The delivery, I was very lucky, but we ended up in the NICU for two weeks with one of them, her lungs were developing," shared Huntsman, who welcomed the twins in June with husband Jeffrey Livingston. "The nurses and doctors, as you know, you feel so, so thankful for them. I was going back and forth for two weeks to feed William at home, feed Ruby in the NICU."

"I have such an appreciation now for parents who are still sitting in the NICU, still hoping their baby is going to be OK," she continued. "But the babies are doing wonderful and life is hectic. I drink a lot of coffee and a lot of wine."

Huntsman -- who last appeared on the show in May -- then went on to tell a funny story about her and Livingston's 1-year-old daughter, Isabel, who seems to be feeling a little envious of her new brother and sister.

"We have a 1-year-old, she's a nightmare," Huntsman joked. "I love her to death [but] she's already asked if she can put them in the microwave. She literally opened the microwave and said, 'Babies.'"

ET caught up with Huntsman on Tuesday, following her return to The View, where she teased her plans to bring "realness" to the show this season.

"I think there's so many people at home that are just trying to get through each day," she explained. "Even though it looks like we have everything put together when we're on television, and I'm so lucky to have this job, but we're all human beings too. I go home to the same poopy diapers and little sleep, and you know, all that stuff. So I hope to just every day provide that realness. because we don't get that enough from people! I feel like we're living in this world where again everything is edited, everything looks perfect. And that's not the reality; it's not."

"I've changed so much in the last three months," she continued. "You get up and you're like, 'I care so much about these babies than I do about myself.' So there is stuff that happens around me and it's drama for the moment. I see the big picture and that's not going to have any impact a week from now. So it just, it does keep your mind healthier. And then you get home after work and you see your kids, and your golden retriever who also is a handful. And, like, this is life, this is what matters."

The View airs weekdays on ABC. Hear more on Huntsman and her co-hosts in the video below.

