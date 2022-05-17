Monday marked a special night for the original cast of The View. Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, Joy Behar, and Meredith Vieira reunited after 25 years and from their posts, it was an unforgettable time.

"This Is Us!!! So great having dinner and catching up with my very first TV sisters for @theviewabc 25th year reunion special shoot," Matenopoulos wrote alongside a photo of the four women. "There can only ever be one first… and that was us! It’s like we hadn’t missed a beat. If you know…you know!!! Take a little time to enjoy THIS original View everyone!"

On her Instagram Stories Monday night, Matenopoulos documented the time spent with her former co-hosts, who could be seen laughing and enjoying conversation over dinner and drinks.

Jones also shared her excitement for the reunion, posting the same pic as Matenopoulos.

"Wouldn’t you like to have been a fly on the wall at our post-tape dinner after the 25th Anniversary Special for @theviewabc with my #sisters @joyvbehar @meredithvieira @iamdebbiem at our fav spot in nyc @avranyc," Jones wrote. "Take a little time to enjoy THIS #OG View!"

"So great being all together again. It’s like we didn’t miss a beat," Matenopoulos gushed in the comments section of Jones' post. "Family forever. Love you my sisters!!!"

A black-and-white version of the pic was also posted to The View's official Instagram account, teasing the upcoming reunion special.

"​Legends! ✨ What happens when #TheView originals reunite? Stay tuned…" the post read.

The first episode of The View with Jones, Matenopoulos, Vieira, and Behar aired on Aug. 11, 1997. The cast was assembled by Barbara Walters, who created the series and even served as a co-host until her 2014 retirement.

Matenopoulos left after the second season of the talk show, while Jones and Vieira both exited the show in 2006.

Behar took a brief break from the show in 2013 and returned in 2016. She is still co-hosting in 2022 alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.

In February, Jones returned to The View to bring awareness to women's heart disease.

"It will be 12 years next month that I had full-blown open-heart surgery. Making me a #HeartHealth #Survivor & #Thriver! I’m so proud @theviewabc girls joined me in wearing red today on #wearredday for #GoRedForWomen to bring awareness to #heartdisease for women, and allowing me to share why it's so personal for me…" she wrote alongside a clip of herself on the show.

Vieira returned to The View for one day later that same month, while Matenopoulos made an appearance on the talk show last fall.

