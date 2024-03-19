A Battle Round on season 25 of The Voice is so good, it has coaches borrowing each other's slang -- and nearly throwing hands!

During Tuesday's Battles, Team Chance's Maddie Jane and Nadège took the stage with a soulful duet of Lauryn Hill's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," which had the other season 25 coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend and Dan + Shay -- wanting both singers on their own respective squads.

"That's my team!" Chance raved.

However, Dan warned, "Somebody's gonna use a steal. It might not be your team anymore!"

"Both tones are so special," he told Maddie and Nadège. "You guys both have what it takes to go really, really far in this show."

"I'm so jealous that you're not on Team Legend right now," John lamented to both singers. "You found your own ways of being yourself, while also being great together."

"You shared the stage like professionals," Reba added. "Your vocals were, as Chance would say, 'Dope!'"

Ultimately, Chance picked Maddie to win the Battle, and all three of his fellow coaches hit their buttons to try and steal Nadège. However, Chance let John just begin his pitch to the talented young performer when he hit his button to bestow the Playoff Pass, allowing Nadège to stay on Team Chance, skip the Knockout Rounds and head straight to the Playoffs.

Chance celebrated the devious move with a superhero pose, declaring "Must-See TV!" while John barreled towards him in faux-anger, playfully punching at his shoulder.

Watch the performance below!

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business, but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go, but it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC -- and streams next day on Peacock.

